COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 20

A P.E.I. tourism operator is concerned that the federal budget is decreasing support for the industry.

P.E.I. has implemented new measures to prevent the importation of COVID-19, and is advising Islanders to avoid non-essential travel off-Island.

A new study is examining the experience of Islanders in their 20s during the pandemic.

Summerside police say five people have been charged for failing to self-isolate less than an hour after their arrival in P.E.I. on Friday night.

P.E.I. has two people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU and a child under the age of 10.

Dr. Michael Gardam, COO of Health PEI, says he hopes the new measures will prevent further hospitalizations.

The Island has seen 173 cases of COVID-19. Thirteen are considered active. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Monday:

New Brunswick has nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 158 active cases. Provincewide, 21 people are hospitalized, with eight being treated in an intensive care unit.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19, after four new cases over the weekend, and has 25 active cases.

Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new cases, a daily number not seen since Dec. 4. There are 63 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

Federal intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc says Ottawa will not divert any COVID-19 vaccine doses from Atlantic Canada to Ontario without a clear consensus from provincial premiers.

Filmmakers on P.E.I. and across Atlantic Canada have been kept busy and employed over the past year with projects commissioned by the Bell-owned television channel Fibe TV1.

Premier Dennis King said now is not the time for P.E.I. to discuss relinquishing any of its vaccine doses, as the Canadian Medical Association has urged lesser-impacted regions of Canada to do.

Lt.-Cmdr. Mitchell Drake took on a new job in March of 2020, and since then the Island-born physician's main task has been keeping Royal Canadian Navy members safe from COVID-19 while ensuring they remain mobile.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 55.

People aged 50-54, with birthdays from January through August.

Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

