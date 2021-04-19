Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, April 19

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU and a child under the age of 10, and Premier Dennis King talks about strengthening border controls.

The season looks uncertain, but the tourism industry held a job fair Saturday

The tourism job fair on Saturday attracted a lot of interest. (Tony Davis/CBC)

P.E.I. has two people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU and a child under the age of 10.

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at further strengthening its "already strict" provincial border measures in an effort to limit the importation of COVID-19.

About 600 people took part in a job fair hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. on Saturday afternoon.

Lt.-Cmdr. Mitchell Drake took on a new job in March of 2020, and since then the Island-born physician's main task has been keeping Royal Canadian Navy members safe from COVID-19 while ensuring they remain mobile.

Filmmakers on P.E.I. and across Atlantic Canada have been kept busy and employed over the past year with projects commissioned by the Bell-owned television channel Fibe TV1.

Baseball players on the Island are looking forward to being able to play in tournaments when the season starts up again in May.

The Island has seen 170 cases of COVID-19, with 10 considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Friday:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 55.
  • People aged 50-54, with birthdays from January through April.
  • Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.
  • Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.
  • People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.
  • Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

