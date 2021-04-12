COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, April 12

Larger weddings may be possible on P.E.I. this summer, says P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Even as the Atlantic bubble is scheduled to bring down barriers in the Atlantic provinces in a little more than a week, many P.E.I. tourism operators are still trying to decide whether to open this season.

Coffee shops in Charlottetown are delicately discouraging "computer campers" from taking up tables for hours at a time when space is at a premium.

There will be no cruise ships visiting P.E.I. this year but Port Charlottetown is optimistic about 2022, with bookings in place for a record number of visitors.

Now with the bubble scheduled to reopen April 19, two brothers from P.E.I. now living in New Brunswick are reviving a P.E.I.-themed beer in hopes of luring Islanders to the mainland.

Prince Edward Island recorded its 162nd case of COVID-19 Friday, with news of a case linked to travel outside the Atlantic region.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported nine new cases Sunday and now has 148 known active cases.

reported nine new cases Sunday and now has 148 known active cases. Nova Scotia reported five new cases and now has 40 active cases.

reported five new cases and now has 40 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador added one new cases of COVID-19, leaving the province with 10 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 60.

People over the age of 55 may book for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.

People over the age of 55, with birthdays from January to April, may book at a public clinic.

Islanders 40-59 years of age with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.