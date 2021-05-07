COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 7

An increase in business spurred by the pandemic has continued in the spring of 2021, say P.E.I. garden centres.

Public health officials announced two more cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Thursday, along with three new public exposure sites.

Premier Dennis King, Dr. Heather Morrison and P.E.I.'s Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling all received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

Morrison spoke about the plan for vaccinating young Islanders at her weekly check-in with Compass host Louise Martin.

Some of P.E.I.'s female prisoners are now serving their time at a facility in Summerside built to house young prisoners, rather than at the Provincial Correctional Centre, where crowding is a concern during the pandemic.

Introducing a hand sanitizer product may have saved P.E.I.'s Deep Roots Distillery. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

With sales of its alcohol down about 70 per cent last year, Deep Roots Distillery says it was saved by the opportunity to make hand sanitizer.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 185 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 182 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and has 1,309 active cases.

announced 182 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and has 1,309 active cases. New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases, and one death. That province's first confirmed case of the P1 variant was also announced. There are 142 active cases.

is reporting 11 new cases, and one death. That province's first confirmed case of the P1 variant was also announced. There are 142 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has five new COVID-19 cases. There are 58 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

P.E.I.'s Zack MacEwen, one of 21 Vancouver Canucks who tested positive for COVID-19, shares his experience with the disease.

Seasonal residents of P.E.I. have formed a non-profit corporation to help each other navigate the pandemic, but its president believes the group will be useful beyond that.

Open Door Outreach, a P.E.I. group that helps women in jail get their lives back on track, has been kept out of the Provincial Correctional Centre by public health rules but is still finding a way to help.

Charlottetown Airport highlighted optimism for the future at its annual general meeting, after its worst year ever during the pandemic in 2020.

P.E.I.'s Home and School Federation wants outdoor learning to be part of the official curriculum so kids will get outside more often.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 30.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

