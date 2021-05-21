Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 21

The second round of tests on children from a shut-down Charlottetown daycare are all negative, and concerns about reports of large gatherings.

There will be proms this June

A reusable mask thrown on the ground in Centennial Park in Charlottetown. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says all the second tests for children who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the Leaps and Bounds Daycare in Charlottetown have come back negative.

RCMP on P.E.I. are concerned about the number of complaints they are getting about large gatherings.

Although it will be much like 2020, P.E.I. high schools are proceeding with their graduation and prom plans.

Starting in June, junior high students on P.E.I. can receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines at in-school clinics run by public health nurses. 

Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. are already busy as Islanders seek outside activities, which are considered low risk for spreading COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There have been 199 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 14 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

