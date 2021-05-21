COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 21

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says all the second tests for children who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the Leaps and Bounds Daycare in Charlottetown have come back negative.

RCMP on P.E.I. are concerned about the number of complaints they are getting about large gatherings.

Although it will be much like 2020, P.E.I. high schools are proceeding with their graduation and prom plans.

Starting in June, junior high students on P.E.I. can receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines at in-school clinics run by public health nurses.

Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. are already busy as Islanders seek outside activities, which are considered low risk for spreading COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There have been 199 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 14 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It has 1,143 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases, leaving the province with 72 active cases.

Seven new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 117 active cases.

Also in the news

Prices have been rising quickly on P.E.I. this year, and it's probably connected to the pandemic, says a UPEI economics professor.

The federal government is investing up to $3,461,798 in 12 initiatives throughout western P.E.I. to help the region's fish and seafood processing sector through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. is still waiting for updated advice from national officials about what second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given to Islanders who received a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

The province is processing applications for seasonal residents to come to the Island. Arrivals will begin June 8.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.