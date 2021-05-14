COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 14

Results from testing on people connected to a daycare, closed with a case of COVID-19, are expected to be released Friday.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

P.E.I. is probably easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Premier Dennis King.

Buddhist monks on P.E.I. are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open up their tulip fields for viewing this year.

The monks of GEBIS hope to have their tulip fields open tomorrow. (Submitted by GEBIS)

Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult 14 months for travel agents, but two on P.E.I. say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.

Some women's wellness programs have been closed until further notice, and the Green Party says the pandemic is no excuse for reducing these services.

P.E.I. has seven active cases of COVID-19. There have been 188 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 1,572 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 82 active cases.

New Brunswick has 16 new cases, seven inside the province and two outside involving New Brunswickers. There are 127 active cases.

Also in the news

Dry cleaners on P.E.I. have seen a big drop in business during the pandemic.

Summerside's Kyle Baillie is hoping to get his second crack at playing in the Rugby World Cup, and is facing the challenge of professional league play during the pandemic.

A Charlottetown man was fined $2,500 in court on Monday for hosting a large gathering, with the judge saying his communal living defence was no excuse for breaking public health guidelines.

Charlottetown police also issued $1,000 tickets to seven people in the early hours of Sunday morning, in connection with a gathering they say exceeded COVID-19 pandemic public health guidelines.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 50 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

