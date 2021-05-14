Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 14

Islanders are waiting for test results after a case of COVID-19 at a daycare, and how the pandemic has affected population growth.

Province planning to ease back use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre in Charlottetown is closed following a case of COVID-19. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Results from testing on people connected to a daycare, closed with a case of COVID-19, are expected to be released Friday.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

P.E.I. is probably easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Premier Dennis King.

Buddhist monks on P.E.I. are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open up their tulip fields for viewing this year.

The monks of GEBIS hope to have their tulip fields open tomorrow. (Submitted by GEBIS)

Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult 14 months for travel agents, but two on P.E.I. say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.

Some women's wellness programs have been closed until further notice, and the Green Party says the pandemic is no excuse for reducing these services.

P.E.I. has seven active cases of COVID-19. There have been 188 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

  • Nova Scotia is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 1,572 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 82 active cases.
  • New Brunswick has 16 new cases, seven inside the province and two outside involving New Brunswickers. There are 127 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 16.
  • Islanders over 50 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

now