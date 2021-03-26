COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, March 26

In a question and answer session with P.E.I. festival and event organizers Thursday, Premier Dennis King promised P.E.I. festivals and events that need financial help will get it, on a case-by-case basis. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison also clarified what she means when she says large-scale gatherings will not be allowed this summer.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter said it's time to come up with a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed on P.E.I. Thursday — a woman in her 30s who is a close contact of a previously identified case, and who has been isolating since hearing she could have been exposed.

The Charlottetown Festival is on for this summer, but the shows on stage will be smaller than usual because the mainstage auditorium capacity will be limited to 300.

The COVID-19 pandemic means a no-go for P.E.I.'s Festival of Small Halls for the second year in a row — at least, the version we've known so far.

Potato growers are feeling more comfortable with the changes in the market brought about by the pandemic. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The P.E.I. potato industry is looking ahead at another season of selling into a market disrupted by the pandemic.

The QEH Foundation is offering an online 50-50 draw this spring to make up for a drop in traditional community fundraising because of pandemic public health restrictions.

P.E.I. has had 153 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 and a half months, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are now nine active cases, after Thursday's new case.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region on Thursday:

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, with 24 of those in the Edmundston zone where mass testing is underway.

Nova Scotia confirmed three new cases, two of them related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the third a close contact of a previously reported case.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and is down to a single active case of COVID-19 for the first time in six months.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.