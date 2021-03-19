COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, March 19

The four Atlantic premiers announced Thursday that they plan to reopen their provincial borders for freer travel by residents of the region "by April 19," barring any further serious outbreaks of COVID-19. The announcement has tourism operators excited.

The P.E.I. government unveiled a tourism action plan for 2021, which includes $1 million in assistance for Charlottetown Airport and $3 million for tourist operators to prepare their businesses after being devastated by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

Javan Nsangira, 23, who failed to self-isolate while he had COVID-19 in P.E.I. last summer was sentenced Thursday in P.E.I. Supreme Court to two years of probation.

A professor at the University of Prince Edward Island has developed a method to help curtail plagiarism, which he says has become more problematic after universities were forced to pivot abruptly to online learning and exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases, according to the latest public health update on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death. The province now has 17 active cases.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases Thursday and Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case, with 34 cases still considered active.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

- Food and beverage service. - Food delivery service. - Convenience store and gas station attendants. - Grocery store clerks. Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

