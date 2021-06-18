COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 18

The pandemic launched a demand for prefabricated mini-homes, and it hasn't slowed down yet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed serious flaws in the employment insurance system, says a parliamentary committee.

Life is going to get significantly more social for residents of long-term care homes on June 27.

The Rock the Boat Festival announced its lineup yesterday, and it is planning for crowds of up to 2,000 people.

Maritime tour operators are confused about the COVID-19 guidelines to follow as travelling begins.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It has 97 active cases.

New Brunswick reported four new cases Thursday, with 61 active.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. It has 32 active cases.

Also in the news

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a contest to encourage islanders to get vaccinated.

P.E.I. has moved some dates for reopening the border without requiring self-isolation, for those with pre-approved travel starting June 23, and for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada July 28.

Visitors will need to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, showing proof of vaccination and of residency. Applications opened Thursday — and things got busy.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

