COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 11

Tourism operators are expressing concerns that P.E.I. is opening to tourists more slowly than the rest of the region. Premier Dennis King is worried about the province's ability to handle an outbreak.

Giving 80 per cent of eligible Islanders their first dose of vaccine by the end of June is 'very doable,' Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin on Thursday

The union representing paramedics on P.E.I. has met with the premier to discuss what it's calling a "critical shortage" of staff. CUPE Local 3324 president Jason Woodbury says paramedics have taken on more responsibility during the pandemic.

The provincial government has outlined a new gift-card plan to help keep accommodations-based businesses in the black.

A pair of P.E.I. friends say their new-found love, hiking, has helped them deal with depression and anxiety, and get through the pandemic.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia has 15 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 147 active cases.

has 15 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 147 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has five new cases and 51 active cases.

has five new cases and 51 active cases. New Brunswick reported three new cases Thursday and has 105 active cases. The province's planned reopening will now not happen until at least Sunday due to a slowing vaccination rate.

Also in the news

After a quiet tourism year in the Tignish region due to the coronavirus shutdown, things are picking up with new music, entertainment, and a whole new salty rite of passage.

The federal government is earmarking $6.3 million in COVID-19 recovery funds for major infrastructure upgrades in eastern P.E.I., with projects including the hospitals in Montague and Souris, a Montague school, and a highway depot.

Two Prince Edward Island hospital foundations are happily making plans to use funds from the province designed to supplement what they were able to raise on their own this past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic posing major challenges.

If anyone is refused entry to P.E.I. at the Borden-Carleton side of the Confederation Bridge, you will still have to pay the toll when you're asked to leave.

