COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 9
Restaurants are having even more trouble than usual hiring cooks
Premier Dennis King announced at a briefing Friday the wearing of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but it is still strongly recommended for those not fully vaccinated.
At the same briefing, King said residents of Atlantic Canada with a PEI Pass will no longer be tested at the border.
It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.
Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.
If you are looking for a tattoo on P.E.I., you might have to wait... and COVID-19 may be partly to blame.
The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association says uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the Island has been "very good" over the last few weeks.
P.E.I. has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and has 39 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and remains at 14 active cases.
- New Brunswick has no new cases and nine active cases.
Also in the news
- Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.
- The P.E.I. Pride Festival will include more in-person events this year.
- Nearly 3,000 people from outside the Atlantic region had applied for a PEI Pass by midday Tuesday — the first day they were allowed to apply.
- Charlottetown Rural High School valedictorian Brandon MacKinnon gave his graduating speech 11 times. And it was COVID's fault.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.