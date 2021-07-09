COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 8

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic today at 10:30 a.m.

It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.

Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.

Some COVID-19 rapid testing will now be offered on ferry crossings to Prince Edward Island.

If you are looking for a tattoo on P.E.I., you might have to wait... and COVID-19 may be partly to blame.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association says uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the Island has been "very good" over the last few weeks.

Islanders without a family doctor who can't get into a walk-in clinic can turn next to the emergency department, but wait times there recently have been up to 10 hours. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.

P.E.I. has two active cases of COVID-19 as of the last report on July 6, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and has 39 active cases.

reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and has 39 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and remains at 14 active cases.

has no new cases, and remains at 14 active cases. New Brunswick has no new cases and nine active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.