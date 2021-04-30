COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, April 30

A new report suggests P.E.I. should collaborate with other islands around the world to reconsider how its tourism industry works in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 per cent of members of the class of 2018 that graduated from Maritime universities have had their jobs affected by the pandemic, according to a survey by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.

In her weekly check in, Compass host Louise Martin speaks with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison about plans for the AstraZeneca vaccine, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and enforcement for those who break public health rules.

For the first time in two years, Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers will be opening its doors to customers in North Rustico next month.

The Atlantic premiers suspended talks on the Atlantic bubble.

With Atlantic bubble talks suspended, there is no new date for welcoming tourists at the Confederation Bridge checkpoint. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Organizers of the East Coast Music Awards are planning another virtual ceremony to honour the Atlantic region's best musical talents.

Northumberland Ferries will resume service Monday, but it will carry only large commercial trucks between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because the Atlantic bubble has not reopened, and the number of runs will be limited.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 179 positive cases. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Wednesday:

Nova Scotia announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 489 active cases.

announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 489 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and has 27 active cases.

confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and has 27 active cases. New Brunswick has eight new cases, and there are 122 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 40.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.