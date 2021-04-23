COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, April 23
With building material costs up, more money needed for home reno program, says Liberal MLA
Some P.E.I. truckers are complaining about lack of access to testing, saying clinic hours do not recognize the reality of the hours they are working.
Pfizer-BioNTech will send double the amount of vaccine P.E.I. expected in May and June, which will allow for more appointments and Islanders receiving second doses sooner.
Liberal MLA Robert Henderson is calling on the government to put more money into provincial home renovation programs because of the rising cost of building supplies during the pandemic.
A pregnant P.E.I. woman is urging the province to prioritize pregnant women for the vaccine.
Atlantic Lotto pitched the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to launch an online casino, and P.E.I. is ready to get on board.
Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson is defending the job his department is doing at deciding who does — and does not — get to travel to P.E.I.
P.E.I. had one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, connected to travel,
There are 12 active cases on P.E.I. and 175 cases since the pandemic began 13 months ago.There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Thursday:
- Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases Thursday, the highest one-day total in the past year. There are 111 active cases in N.S.
- New Brunswick is reporting 19 new cases Thursday, nine at a care home in Grand Falls.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has three new cases with 26 active.
Also in the news
- After a "wonderful turnout" administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine last week, pharmacists on P.E.I. are reporting a significant drop in appointments.
- Nearly three-quarters of Health PEI's 6,000 staff members have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, P.E.I.'s premier said in the legislature Wednesday.
- A Summerside native who's managing a health-care team at a west Toronto hospital says fears of not being able to cope with COVID-19 patients were not realized last year, but the third wave of the pandemic is proving they were justified.
- COVID-19 logistics have led to too many moves for Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients living with dementia, says a Liberal MLA.
- The North Shore community of North Rustico is cancelling most of its major Canada Day events this year to comply with public health restrictions.
- This year's UPEI nursing graduates have a lot of options to choose from as they enter the workforce. Nurses in Atlantic Canada are being asked to help as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Ontario hard — and some on P.E.I. are starting to step forward.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 50.
- Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.
- Frontline workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.
- People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.
- Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity
- Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
- Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
- Adults living in Indigenous communities.
- Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
- Truck drivers and other rotational workers.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.