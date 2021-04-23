COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, April 23

Some P.E.I. truckers are complaining about lack of access to testing, saying clinic hours do not recognize the reality of the hours they are working.

Pfizer-BioNTech will send double the amount of vaccine P.E.I. expected in May and June, which will allow for more appointments and Islanders receiving second doses sooner.

Liberal MLA Robert Henderson is calling on the government to put more money into provincial home renovation programs because of the rising cost of building supplies during the pandemic.

A pregnant P.E.I. woman is urging the province to prioritize pregnant women for the vaccine.

Atlantic Lotto pitched the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to launch an online casino, and P.E.I. is ready to get on board.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson is defending the job his department is doing at deciding who does — and does not — get to travel to P.E.I.

P.E.I. had one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, connected to travel,

There are 12 active cases on P.E.I. and 175 cases since the pandemic began 13 months ago.There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Thursday:

Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases Thursday, the highest one-day total in the past year. There are 111 active cases in N.S.

New Brunswick is reporting 19 new cases Thursday, nine at a care home in Grand Falls.

Newfoundland and Labrador has three new cases with 26 active.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

