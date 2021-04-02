COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, April 2

Minor hockey players on P.E.I. might just be the only ones in Canada lacing up their skates for provincials and playoffs this season.

It's Good Friday and Easter celebrations on P.E.I. will be limited by the pandemic, but church leaders say it will be a step up from 2020 when they were mostly cancelled altogether.

The province says testing sites and clinics will be operating on reduced hours over the Easter weekend.

Prince Edward Island has now recorded 160 cases of COVID-19 since its first case in March 2020. The latest case, announced Thursday, is a person under 19 who was a close contact of a previous case and has been isolating since learning that.

When the bubble reopens there will be more staff to deal with traffic at the checkpoint on the P.E.I. side of Confederation Bridge, but no checkpoint on the New Brunswick side. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

In her weekly check-in with CBC News: Compass, Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison said the province has had no confirmation on the delivery of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expected to arrive in Canada at the end of April.

Builders and suppliers in P.E.I.'s construction industry are working with some alternative materials as costs and availability continue to be a concern in the busy sector.

It looks like 2021 will be another difficult year for anyone looking for a new bicycle, as more people spend time outside during the pandemic.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 13 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 24 active cases in the province.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 141 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new travel-related case, and now has four active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 65.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.