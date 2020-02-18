COVID-19 pandemic shuts down Confederation Centre through Easter

Following the advice of P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, Charlottetown's Confederation of the Arts is closed to the public and has cancelled all shows through to at least April 12.

Dr. Heather Morrison has recommended Islanders practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The cancellations also include shows at both the Homburg Theatre and at the Mac.

"Many of those the artists and/or their representation were calling to cancel anyway," said Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy.

"It's a universally agreed upon thing that needs to be done."

Public spaces — the concourse, the gift shop, the art gallery — are also closed. In addition the province has shut down all provincial libraries.

"Even if it's for the right reasons, it does affect some employees," said Bellamy.

The Charlottetown Festival is being discussed, says Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We're trying to keep as much work as possible for as many people going."

The Confederation Centre has already cancelled some shows past April 12, and Bellamy said it will continue to assess as time goes on. That includes looking ahead at the Charlottetown Festival.

"We still we haven't changed any of the plans for it yet, although we are certainly discussing the festival this week," he said.

"We are slated to bring most of the company in and a new 120 employees in May for opening in June, we know that that could have to change."

Bellamy said they are discussing what the festival would look like if it starts in late June or even July, but it is still too early to make any decisions on it yet.

More from CBC P.E.I.