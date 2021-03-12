P.E.I.'s COVID-19 circuit break ending early, province confirms

Things will be closer to normal on P.E.I. on Saturday morning, after the province confirmed an early end to COVID-19 circuit breaker measures that have been in place for nearly two weeks.

"The recent circuit breaker measures and the 72-hour modified red level alert have allowed us to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and slow the spread in P.E.I.," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release issued Friday morning.

"I want to thank Islanders for their continued diligence in following public health measures to keep our Island community safe."

The measures were initially supposed to end on Monday, March 15.

As of Saturday at 8 a.m., restrictions will be eased in the following manner:

Personal gatherings can again include a household and up to 10 other people (consistently the same people) but physical distancing should still be observed.

Concerts, worship services, and movie theatres can go back to a total of 200 people in four separate cohorts with an approved operational plan.

Weddings and funerals can have up to 50 people, plus officiants, and receptions are once again allowed.

Organized recreation and team sports may resume and games can be held, as opposed to just practices.

Capacity limits are being eased for businesses, markets, gyms and fitness facilities, museums and libraries "if physical distancing and other public health measures are maintained."

Islanders are still being urged to get tested if they have any of the following symptoms:

new or worsening cough.

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

fever/chills.

sore throat.

runny nose, sneezing, congestion.

headache.

muscle/joint/body aches.

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness.

acute loss of sense of smell or taste.

in children, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

More from CBC P.E.I.