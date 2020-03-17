'I want to reassure Charlottetown residents,' says Mayor Philip Brown

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown says the city has been in contact with provincial MLAs and federal MPs to ensure everyone is on the same page in the battle to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We all agreed that we must move forward collectively," he said.

Brown said the city is trying to keep all options open for staff at City Hall, but it's not clear whether they will work from home.

"We will have a plan out in the next few days," Brown said, urging everyone to be calm.

The city has announced that as of Wednesday, the two fire stations will be closed to the public, along with the police station, the wastewater treatment plant and City Hall offices.

Charlottetown police Chief Paul Smith says public safety will operate as normal. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

He said they will be following the advice of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison. Coun. Julie MacCabe will self-isolate for two weeks when she returns from a trip to the Caribbean.

"The more we are in step on this issue, the more successful we will be," Brown said. "I want to reassure Charlottetown residents."

Ice to be removed

Fire Chief Randy MacDonald said firefighters will be practising social distancing during calls. He said training has been suspended.

Police Chief Paul Smith said the department will cease criminal record checks. He said public safety will operate as normal.

Brown reiterated that all recreation facilities will be closed. The city will remove the ice from Simmons and Cody Banks arenas, then thoroughly clean them.

The city has a special meeting planned for Wednesday on its budget. Brown said councillors will be spaced at least two metres apart or will be able to phone in.

