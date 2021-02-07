Charlottetown restaurant latest possible COVID-19 exposure site as new case confirmed
New case is woman in her 20s with ties to Taste of India restaurant, says Morrison
Dr. Heather Morrison says Prince Edward Island public health officials are thinking about whether new circuit breaker measures are needed in light of six new COVID-19 cases this week — including a case linked to a previously unknown potential public exposure at a Charlottetown restaurant.
At her second briefing of the day, the chief public health officer announced the new case, a female in her 20s linked to Taste of India restaurant in Charlottetown.
Morrison said people should get tested even if they have no symptoms if they visited the restaurant:
- Saturday, Feb. 20 between 4 and 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 21 between 4 and 9 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 22 between 3 and 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Morrison said officials will be investigating whether the new case is linked to either of the two cases announced Wednesday, which sparked an exposure alert for the Toys R Us store in Charlottetown, or the three Summerside cases confirmed Thursday.
She also said that 22 additional close contacts of the Summerside cases have now been identified, for a total of 61 close contacts.
These people have been ordered to isolate and undergo COVID-19 testing.
Morrison said 800 tests were collected from across the province as of 3 p.m. Friday, and many more were being gathered in the afternoon.
Prince Edward Island has recorded 121 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March; none of the cases has required hospitalization.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.