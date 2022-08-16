Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. falls for 4th straight week
No new deaths reported
The number of new COVID-19 cases in P.E.I. continues to be on a downward trend, with no new deaths reported in the province's latest update on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Wellness confirmed 571 new cases since the last update, with an average of 81 diagnosed cases per day over the last week.
It's the fourth straight week cases have fallen, and the lowest seven-week average for daily new cases since May 31.
There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19. Four of those people were admitted due to COVID-19 and six were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission. Last week, there were 19 people in hospital with COVID-19.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Last week, the province announced three new deaths, with the total death toll rising to 52.
The number of active cases on P.E.I. fell from 1,116 last week to 818.
Of the people tested for COVID-19 over the last seven days, 31.3 per cent were positive, compared to just over 35 per cent last week.
