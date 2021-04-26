Skip to Main Content
2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Monday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported two new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in a written release Monday afternoon. 

One had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact

The two new cases are people in their 20s and are travel-related. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The people are both in their 20s. 

One had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact. They are both self-isolating and being followed daily by public health, the release said. 

The release also noted that one person who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 has been discharged, so there are currently no COVID-19 -related hospitalizations in P.E.I. 

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 177 positive cases since the pandemic began. 

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

