2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Monday
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported two new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in a written release Monday afternoon.
One had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported two new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in a written release Monday afternoon.
The people are both in their 20s.
One had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact. They are both self-isolating and being followed daily by public health, the release said.
The release also noted that one person who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 has been discharged, so there are currently no COVID-19 -related hospitalizations in P.E.I.
P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 177 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.