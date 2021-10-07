P.E.I. announces 3 COVID-19 cases, issues first church exposure notification

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said all the people involved recently traveled outside the Island.

One of the individuals is in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

Earlier on Thursday, the province advised Islanders to avoid non-essential travel to circuit-breaker zones in New Brunswick, as cases in that province continue to rise.

The province issued four new public exposure notifications:

Robertson Library, University of Prince Edward Island (550 University Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Caesar's Pizza (690A University Ave,) on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All Nations Pentecostal Church at the Farm Centre (420 University Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sherwood Family Medical Centre Walk-in Clinic (15 Brackley Point Rd.) on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It's the first time an exposure notification has been issued for a church in the province. It's also the first public exposure notice for the University of Prince Edward Island.

Anyone who visited these locations who isn't fully vaccinated should get tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposures. If symptoms develop, they should be re-tested.

A flight notification was also issued:

Air Canada flight 8332 leaving Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 6 and arriving in Charlottetown on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Anyone who traveled on this flight should also monitor for symptoms.

Flexible enforcement

The province told CBC enforcement of proof of vaccination requirements during the early days of the P.E.I. Vax Pass and until the end of October will be flexible as people become more familiar with its implementation.

It said law enforcement will continue to support the enforcement of public health orders and issue warnings as it's appropriate.

No charges related to the proof of vaccination program have been made to date.

P.E.I. currently has nine active COVID-19 cases and has had 306 positive cases since the pandemic began.