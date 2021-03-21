4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has diagnosed four more people as having COVID-19, including a male under 19 who is involved in "minor sport activities," the Chief Public Health Office said late Friday.

Exactly one month before a planned reopening of the Atlantic bubble, the Island now has eight active cases of the respiratory illness.

The new cases involve:

A man in his 20s who travelled from outside Atlantic Canada, and self-isolated as required.

A man in his 30s who travelled from outside Atlantic Canada and tested positive after an initial negative test result.

Two close contacts of the man in his 30s: a woman in her 30s and a male under the age of 19.

"These cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Any close contacts of the cases will be contacted by public health and told to self-isolate immediately," a release from Dr. Heather Morrison's office said of the latter three cases.

"The individual under 19 was involved in minor sport activities," the news release continued. "Close contacts (ex: teammates, coaching staff) will be contacted by public health, asked to go get tested and will need to self-isolate immediately, so they will not be participating in any sport activities this weekend."

No new public exposure sites are being listed at this time by the CPHO.

Word of the new cases came one day after the four Atlantic premiers said they expected to resume allowing freer travel within the region by April 19, with the resumption of the Atlantic bubble.

Earlier Friday, Nova Scotia's government went a step further, saying it was opening its border to New Brunswick as of Saturday morning, with drivers entering Nova Scotia not having to isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotia already allows drivers from P.E.I. to enter the province without having to self-isolate.

A total of five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the other three Atlantic provinces on Friday: three in Nova Scotia, two in New Brunswick, and none in Newfoundland and Labrador.

