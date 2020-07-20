P.E.I. now down to 5 active cases of COVID-19

Prince Edward Island is now down to five active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

That's according to the latest data posted on the provincial government's site Monday.

Provincial officials have processed a total of 17,235 tests showing negative results so far.

That doesn't mean more than 17,000 people have been tested; many times a second test has been done to make sure an infection wasn't missed the first time.

The online update also shows that 87 people on P.E.I. are "under investigation (test results pending)."

So far, men have accounted for 64 per cent of cases on the Island, with 23 of the 36 positive results.

Only 10 of the 36 cases have involved people aged 60 and up.

