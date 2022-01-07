Fewer Islanders in hospital with COVID-19 Friday

Two people are in hospital on Prince Edward Island being treated for COVID-19, with one of those in intensive care, according to a written release Friday from P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

That's down from Thursday when four Islanders were in hospital due to COVID-19, with one in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital for other reasons who tested positive for COVID-19 is also down from three patients to one.

Morrison also announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 recoveries for P.E.I.

There are 1,550 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. right now and 2,463 cases total.

She reminded Islanders of shorter isolation periods announced Thursday that came into effect Friday morning. The new rules mean fully-vaccinated Islanders who test positive can now isolate for seven days rather than 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test if not symptomatic.

She also reminded people that Health P.E.I. is now limiting testing for COVID-19, to preserve the capacity of testing clinics. Only people with COVID-19 symptoms and close contacts of positive cases should go to a clinic for testing, along with people who need confirmation of a positive test at an entry point such as the airport or bridge, or confirmation of a rapid antigen test.