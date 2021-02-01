P.E.I. confirms 2 more travel-related cases of COVID-19

Prince Edward Island has two new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

One of the new cases involves a man in his 50s, and the other is a man in his late teens. Both had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

"Both men are asymptomatic and tested positive as part of routine testing," the news release said. "They are self-isolating and being followed by public health daily."

Contact tracing has been completed.

"One of the men travelled from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada Flight AC8302 on Jan, 28. Anyone who travelled on this flight is currently in self-isolation," the news release continues.

The new cases bring P.E.I.'s total caseload since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 113, with only five of those still considered active as of Monday

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

