P.E.I. has 2 more COVID-19 cases involving essential workers

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Prince Edward Island, bringing the province's total caseload since the pandemic began to 46.

A release issued by the Chief Public Health Office Thursday said the new patients are male essential workers who recently travelled to the Island from out of the country, and have been self-isolating since their arrival on Aug. 24.

One man is in his 20s and the other is in his 30s.

Dr. Heather Morrison's office says neither of the two men is involved in the health-care field.

Their positive status was discovered during routine testing, and contact tracing is underway.

All of P.E.I.'s previous coronavirus cases were related to travel. There has been no indication of community spread, and the Island has recorded no hospitalizations and no deaths.

