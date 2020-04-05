P.E.I.'s COVID-19 cases: Ages, genders and counties they live in

Sixteen of P.E.I.'s 22 confirmed cases COVID-19 reside in Queens County, according to government data released Friday.

There are six cases in Prince County and none in Kings County.

It is almost evenly split between genders, with 12 males and 10 females.

Nobody younger than 19 or older than 80 has been infected on P.E.I. Eight are between the ages of 20-39, six between 40-59 and eight between 60-79.

Six have recovered. None have been hospitalized.

There have been 982 negative test results for P.E.I., and another 264 are pending.

More than 14,000 cases in Canada

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 14,004 confirmed cases in Canada. There have been 258 deaths.

Worldwide, 205 countries or jurisdictions have reported cases of COVID-19, the highest number coming from the U.S.

More from CBC P.E.I.