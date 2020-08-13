Men with COVID-19 exposure flew to P.E.I. from Toronto on July 30

P.E.I. public health officials are asking anyone who was on Air Canada Flight AC8360 on July 30 to call 811 if they develop symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Five essential workers who were travelling from Toronto to Charlottetown on the Thursday evening flight have since tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, told CBC News that the men did not use public transportation after arriving but were driven from the Charlottetown Airport to their place of self-isolation.

Positive results came back after they were tested more than a week after their arrival, in accordance with current public health procedures.

At this point, public health officials have not had to test anyone else in terms of close contacts of the five men, Morrison said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Morrison said the five men who tested positive this week all came from outside Canada. She would not give their country of origin but did say that it wasn't the United States.

At that point, Morrison had not yet learned the details of how the men arrived on the Island.

She said they were granted entry as essential workers in an industry not related to health care.

A news release from the province Thursday said: "The cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation."

Prince Edward Island has confirmed 41 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed on March 14. All of the cases are related to travel or close contacts; there has been no evidence of community spread.

