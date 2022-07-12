1 death, 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. in past week

P.E.I. is reporting one death related to COVID-19 during the past week, and 1,270 new confirmed cases.

The person who died was 80 or older, according to weekly data released Tuesday by the province. It was the Island's 46th death related to COVID-19.

There was an average of 182 cases per day over the past seven days. That's up from the previous week, when there was a total of 1,070 new cases and a daily average of 153.

Nineteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, with none in the intensive care unit. Eight of the 19 were admitted due to COVID-19 and 11 were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

More than 43 per cent of people tested over the past week were positive for COVID-19.

P.E.I. has 1,858 active cases as of Tuesday.

2 new outbreaks in Summerside

On Tuesday the province also declared outbreaks of COVID-19 in the medical unit of the Prince County Hospital (PCH) in Summerside and the Friends Household of the Summerset Manor, a long-term care facility also in Summerside.

Visitation is immediately limited to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care visiting at a time. In a release, Health P.E.I. said visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Health P.E.I. said other areas of the hospital and manor are not affected and admissions to both the unit and to the Friends Household will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.

This comes a day after Health P.E.I. announced another outbreak at the Souris Hospital inpatient unit, where visitation has also been limited to three partners-in-care.