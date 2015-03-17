P.E.I. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all related to travel

P.E.I. has five new positive cases of COVID-19, all related to travel, the Chief Public Health Office reported Saturday.

One case is a man in his 30s who arrived in the province on Dec. 8 following international travel. He remains in self-isolation.

The other four are part of the same household.

They include a man and woman, both in their 20s, who arrived in the province on Dec. 2 following domestic travel outside Atlantic Canada, as well as a man and woman, both in their 50s, who are close contacts of the 20-year-olds. All four have been isolating since Dec. 2.

"This is a clear indication that self-isolation upon return from travel, along with the other strong public health measures and protocols that we have put in place to keep Islanders safe from COVID-19, are working," said Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.

"Following isolation protocols, especially after returning from travel, is key to reducing the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus in our communities."

There are no public exposures locations in P.E.I. related to these cases, she said. The travel-related details for the positive cases are:

Dec. 8: Air Canada Flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

Dec. 2: Air Canada Flight 7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown

The Chief Public Health Office has been in communication with the airline and all passengers who travelled on these flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If any passengers develop symptoms they should immediately visit a drop-in testing clinic .

P.E.I. has 17 active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 89 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Cases were also reported in the other Atlantic provinces on Saturday: seven in Nova Scotia, three in Newfoundland and Labrador and one in New Brunswick.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: