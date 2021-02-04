One more COVID-19 case added to P.E.I.'s count

Prince Edward Island has one new COVID-19 case for a total of 113 since the pandemic began, Dr. Heather Morrison said Thursday.

The new case is travel-related, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

It was detected in a man in his 20s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. He arrived in Charlottetown on Feb. 1, on Air Canada Flight AC 8302 from Montreal.

"He is self-isolating and being followed by public health daily," Morrison's office said in a news release. "Contact tracing is underway."

Other passengers on that flight should also be self-isolating in lines with public health requirements, but they are being advised to seek a test at the first sign of symptoms.

The province currently has three active cases.

Word of the new case comes on the same day Prince Edward Islanders aged 80 and up were able to phone a hotline to make appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

By the end of the day Thursday, Health PEI was expecting to have 1,000 elderly Islanders booked in for their first and second doses of vaccine, starting the week of Feb. 22.

Morrison told CBC News that her office is working with Health PEI to increase staffing on the phone lines for appointments, from the current seven people.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, Islanders were told during Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing. The number is 1-844-975-3303.

Morrison said the province hopes to have an online booking system in place soon.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

