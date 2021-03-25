P.E.I.'s COVID-19 case total rises to 153 with new case Thursday

Prince Edward Island has reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the province's total since March 2020 to 153, the Chief Public Health Office said Thursday.

The latest case is a female in her 30s, a close contact of a previous case, a release from Dr. Heather Morrison said.

"She has been in self-isolation since being identified as a close contact," the statement said.

"She initially tested negative, and later tested positive. She will continue to isolate and is being followed by public health daily."

The Island now has nine active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region on Thursday:

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, 24 in the Edmundston zone where mass testing is underway.

Nova Scotia confirmed three new cases, two of them related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the third a close contact of a previously reported case.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and is down to a single active case of COVID-19 for the first time in six months.

The Atlantic bubble is scheduled to reopen for freer travel by April 19 if premiers and public health officials from all four provinces are satisfied with the progress of vaccination campaigns and case containment.

