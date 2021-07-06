P.E.I. reports its 1st case of COVID-19 in a week

Prince Edward Island has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to two, the Chief Public Health Office said Tuesday.

The province has had 208 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two hospitalizations and no deaths. The case reported Tuesday was the first case to be confirmed since June 29.

The latest case involved a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

The news release did not specify whether the person was a Prince Edward Island resident or someone who had travelled here from a home elsewhere.

"The individual tested positive as part of routine testing," Dr. Heather Morrison's office said in the news release.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 44 active cases.

reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 44 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and 16 active cases.

has no new cases, and 16 active cases. New Brunswick has no new cases and 15 active cases.

