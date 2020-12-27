Another travel-related case of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is reporting another case of COVID-19 on the Island Thursday.

The latest case is a man in his 50s and had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, Morrison said in a written release.

"He first tested negative and then later tested positive, as per routine testing," the release said. "He is self-isolating with no symptoms and is being followed by public health daily. Contact tracing is complete.

"There are no public exposure locations in the province or air travel notifications related to this case."

This new case puts the province's total number of cases at 104, with 96 recovered, and no deaths or hospitalizations.

More than 50 per cent of P.E.I.'s cases have occurred in people age 20 to 39, and more have been male than female.

Before this case, Morrison had announced one on Tuesday, involving a man in his 30s, and another five days before that, a woman in her 20s. Both were travel-related, and both people had been self-isolating upon return.

P.E.I.'s alert level for COVID-19 is currently set on caution, after two weeks of stringent circuit-breaker measures leading up to Christmas.

Morrison has said she hopes to return to what officials call the "new normal" phase by Jan. 25.

The province began vaccinating Islanders against the virus in December, starting with health-care workers and now, long-term care residents and staff. After that will come the turn of adults over 70 living outside care facilities, starting with those over 80.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

