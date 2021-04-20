Child who had COVID-19 discharged from hospital as P.E.I. confirms 1 new case

Prince Edward Island has another new case of COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office said Tuesday.

The province has now had 174 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Dr, Heather Morrison's news release contained good news about the hospitalizations, though.

"The child under the age of 10 who was recently hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), has been discharged and is now isolating and being followed by public health daily. The individual in their 40s that was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit has been moved from the ICU back to Unit 3 at the QEH."

The new case of COVID-19 involved a person in their 60s who had travelled outside the Atlantic region recently.

"The individual is self-isolating and being followed daily by public health," Morrison's news release said.

P.E.I. currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region, New Brunswick reported no new cases for the first time in more than a month, and has 139 active cases.

Nova Scotia has 68 active cases, including nine new ones, and Newfoundland and Labrador has two new cases, bringing its active case total to 27.

