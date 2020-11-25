P.E.I. confirms 1 new case of COVID-19, lists 3 possible exposure sites

Prince Edward Island has one new case of COVID-19 and three potential exposure sites in Charlottetown.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison made the announcement Wednesday during an unscheduled COVID-19 briefing.

The case is a woman in her 20s who travelled to P.E.I. from within Atlantic Canada recently. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home, Morrison said.

Contact tracing is underway. So far, close contacts of the woman who have been tested have all received negative results.

Visited grocery store, 2 restaurants

Morrison said anyone who was at the Atlantic Superstore at 465 University Ave. in Charlottetown on Monday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. should monitor themselves closely for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Other possible exposure sites include the Terra Rossa restaurant Saturday between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and the Gahan House between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. the same night. People patronizing or working at those restaurants should also monitor for symptoms.

I don't think this is cause for alarm. — Dr. Heather Morrison

Morrison said the new case is not surprising, and more cases should not be unexpected.

"I don't think this is cause for alarm," she said. "It's really a reminder for Islanders to continue doing what we need to do."

Morrison reiterated that anyone who was at a bar or restaurant in Halifax after 10 p.m. in the last few weeks should get tested.

Testing hours to be expanded

Health PEI will be expanding testing hours across the province. Clinics at Slemon Park and Charlottetown will be open until 8 p.m.

On Monday, P.E.I. announced it would be leaving the Atlantic bubble due to a rise in cases in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

On Tuesday, Morrison urged people to cancel plans to travel over Christmas, warning that the rise in new cases in the other two Maritime provinces would likely mean more infections here as well.

P.E.I. now has two known active case of COVID-19, out of the 70 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

