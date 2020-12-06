P.E.I. announces 4 new cases, sweeping new restrictions

P.E.I. is imposing sweeping new public health measures after four new cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday.

The four cases — three women in their 20s and one in her 30s — are connected to the three announced on Saturday. P.E.I. now has 11 active cases and has had 80 in total.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has asked all Islanders in the Capital Region between the ages of 20-29 to get tested even if they have no symptoms.

Four high schools — Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote — will move to online learning this week in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the source of the current outbreak is not known. However, she said the lack of a connection to travel indicates community spread.

For at least the next two weeks, restaurants will be closed to indoor dining. All team sports will be suspended, and gyms, libraries and casinos will be closed.

Private gatherings not permitted

Private gatherings are not permitted, Morrison said, and fines will be applied to everyone who breaks the rule, not just the host. People who live alone can bubble with another household.

Public gatherings, such as faith-based services, will be limited to 10 people.

People are encouraged to go out only if necessary. Retail stores will need to reduce their capacity for customers, Morrison said.

Morrison and King said they hope these measures can be lifted by Dec. 21. Much will depend how many new cases develop and whether the sources of the current active cases can be tracked.