P.E.I. is reimposing mask requirements in indoor and public spaces following a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Charlottetown school.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said at a briefing Wednesday the mandate comes into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The mask mandate will target retail businesses, salons, taxis and public transit, places of worship as well as workplaces open to the public.

Personal gatherings will also be now restricted to 20 people, down from 50.

In-person learning to resume

The province also said Island schools will be returning to in-person learning Thursday, except for West Royalty Elementary, which has been at the centre of the outbreak.

Premier Dennis King announced all schools will be under enhanced restrictions. Masking will now be required at all times for Grades 4 to 12 except when eating, drinking or during physical activity. Teachers will be allowed to remove masks when teaching if they're fully vaccinated.

Cohorting will be required in K-6 classrooms. Enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures will also be in place.

The suspension of extra-curricular activities in the Charlottetown area will be lifted Wednesday at midnight.

Classes at West Royalty won't return to in-person classes until Sept. 20.

5 new cases reported

Morrison also reported five new COVID-19 cases at the briefing, four of them in relation to previously announced cases at West Royalty.

Three of the cases are individuals between the ages of 10 and 19, one is in their 20s and another in their 40s.

There have been 12 cases associated with the West Royalty outbreak since the weekend.

Over 400 people have been identified as close contacts. Depending on their vaccination status, they may be legally required to self-isolate.

Morrison said no link between the outbreak and travel outside Atlantic Canada has been established, adding that she expects more cases to be announced in the coming days.

Active case count second-highest recorded

About 3,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 over the past five days, with more than 1,700 of those tested under the age of 19.

The remaining case announced Monday was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

P.E.I.'s active COVID-19 case count is at 27, the second-highest total that's been recorded on the Island since the pandemic began. The highest was 28 in mid-March of this year.

There have been 260 cases since the pandemic began.