P.E.I. adds screening for COVID-19 at bridge, airport

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced enhanced screening measures to battle the spread of COVID-19, including at the Confederation Bridge, the Charlottetown airport and the ferry in Souris.

She said there are still only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., both related to travel.

All Islanders who have travelled within Canada are now being directed to self-isolate for 14 days as well as those who have travelled internationally.

On Friday, she asked passengers on a flight from Toronto to Charlottetown March 11 to self-isolate until March 25.

P.E.I.'s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in a Queens County man in his 40s who was returning from the U.K.on Air Canada flight 7564, which left Toronto at 9:20 a.m on March 11. He was not showing symptoms while on the flight.

