P.E.I. adds screening for COVID-19 at bridge, airport
Watch live on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page
P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced enhanced screening measures to battle the spread of COVID-19, including at the Confederation Bridge, the Charlottetown airport and the ferry in Souris.
She said there are still only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., both related to travel.
All Islanders who have travelled within Canada are now being directed to self-isolate for 14 days as well as those who have travelled internationally.
You can watch live on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page or right here.
On Friday, she asked passengers on a flight from Toronto to Charlottetown March 11 to self-isolate until March 25.
P.E.I.'s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in a Queens County man in his 40s who was returning from the U.K.on Air Canada flight 7564, which left Toronto at 9:20 a.m on March 11. He was not showing symptoms while on the flight.
There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Sam Juric
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.