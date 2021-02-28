Schools closed, no personal gatherings for 72 hours on P.E.I., Morrison says

Prince Edward Island is closing schools and not permitting personal gatherings for the next 72 hours and is encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible as it deals with recent clusters of cases in Summerside and Charlottetown.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, announced the new measures during a COVID-19 update Sunday, calling it a "modified red alert" period.

Five new cases were announced on Sunday. P.E.I. now has 18 active cases, and has identified 190 close contacts.

Morrison urged anyone showing symptoms to get tested. "Community transmission is a possibility," she said.

Premier Dennis King said the origin of the recent cases remains unknown. It has also not been determined if they are coronavirus variants.

He said it's hoped the new measures will help the province "wrap our arms around most recent outbreak."

Morrison said households can be associated with two individuals for essential support. Single people can associate with one other person.

Organized gatherings are also not permitted. Funerals can have 10 people plus officiants.

Only essential businesses and services will open to the public — medical, dental, child care, food, gas stations, banks and liquor stores.

King urged anyone who is not feeling well to stay home and not go to work.

"We don't need work heroes," he said.

By mid-afternoon on Sunday, news broke of some additional operations affected by cases.

Earlier Sunday, Red Shores Summerside said it will close until further notice after the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office notified it of "a potential exposure to COVID-19."

A statement on the racetrack and casino's site said Red Shores Charlottetown is not affected and will stay open while observing Morrison's new restrictions on capacity.

Also, the Charlottetown-based office of Century 21 Colonial Realty said it would be closed "for the next few days" because of an exposure related to COVID-19.

A notice on Facebook added: "The majority of our agents were not in the building during the timeframe of which we are required to contact trace."

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

