P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office advises against international travel

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is advising Islanders against non-essential travel outside of Canada.

Morrison made that recommendation in an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a briefing at noon on Friday.

Morrison advised people who have travelled abroad to self-isolate for two weeks after returning.

P.E.I. has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

The province is planning regular briefings on the pandemic, perhaps as often as every day.

Public gatherings not restricted

School closures following March break are being considered, and could be announced next week during the break.

In terms of public events, Morrison said Islanders should reconsider putting themselves in a situation where they cannot keep a two-metre distance from the people around them, but the government is not yet restricting public gatherings.

Twenty-three new lines have been added to the 811 health information service, Morrison said. The 811 service is the first point of contact for people who are concerned they have the disease.

(CBC)

Morrison said she has been conferring with national colleagues regarding cruise ships, but that decision will ultimately be a federal one.

Health Minister James Aylward is currently in self-isolation, said Morrison. Aylward recently returned to the province from Ireland.

More from CBC P.E.I.