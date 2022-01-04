Skip to Main Content
PEI·Live

Dr. Morrison holding COVID-19 briefing

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is updating P.E.I. on the COVID-19 situation.

9 people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. in last 2 weeks

Shane Ross · CBC News ·

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is updating P.E.I. on the COVID-19 situation.

Nine people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. within the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,394 known active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 6,557 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days, there have been an average of 249 cases per day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now