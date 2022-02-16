P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing is scheduled for 10:30 AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

The update comes the week after the province loosened COVID-19 restrictions as it entered Step 1 of its pandemic transition plan.

The CPHO also announced last week that it will be providing COVID-19 updates less frequently as the number of active cases continue to drop. Updates are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The province reported only one person was hospitalized due to the virus in its latest update four days ago. 2,118 active cases were announced.

There have been 15 deaths related to COVID-19 on P.E.I.