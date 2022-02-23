Dr. Morrison to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing Tuesday

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will hold a briefing on the pandemic situation on the Island Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:30 AT.

The update comes as COVID-19 rates in the Island are at a record, with one in 40 Islanders having tested positive and being counted as an active case as of Monday.

The province has been easing pandemic restrictions after the Omicron wave peaked last month. Last week, P.E.I. discontinued its Vax Pass program and removed isolation requirements for vaccinated travelers.

WATCH l Dr. Heather Morrison says rise in cases was 'expected':

'It's what we expected,' Morrison says of rising COVID-19 case counts on P.E.I. Duration 9:02 Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says relaxed restrictions mean increased cases, but not more hospitalizations 9:02

Under the province's three-step COVID transition plan, most restrictions would be eased by April 7.

On Monday, the Chief Public Health Office reported 1,327 new cases since Friday, and 4,241 active cases. On average, there were over 472 cases confirmed per day in the last week.

During an interview on CBC News: Compass last Thursday, Morrison said a rise in COVID-19 cases was "what we expected" as restrictions were lifted.

P.E.I. has had a total 17,632 cases since the pandemic began.