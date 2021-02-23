2 restaurants, gym named as potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Summerside

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave more details Friday morning about three places where people in Summerside may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Morrison's office confirmed Thursday that there were three new cases on the Island, all men in their 20s living in the Summerside area.

People who were at the Iron Haven Gym at the County Fair Mall in Summerside during the following times are considered close contacts of one of the cases, Morrison said. They must self-isolate immediately and get tested as soon as possible.

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

People who were at the gym during these times are also being asked to contact public health.

Morrison said it has been hard to contact some of the people who were using the gym on those two days because phone numbers attached to their names were inactive when tracers tried them.

Two Summerside restaurants, the Breakfast Spot and Domino's Pizza, were also identified as places of potential exposure.

In the case of the restaurants, diners are not being considered close contacts, but these people should get tested as soon as possible and be vigilant in watching for any symptoms.

Breakfast Spot:

Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Domino's Pizza:

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Anyone living in Summerside who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is being urged to get tested and self-isolate until results come back.

The testing clinic in Slemon Park, just outside of Summerside, opened at 8 a.m. Friday, and there was a long lineup of vehicles already at opening time. It will stay open until 8 p.m. and Morrison said hours for the weekend are still being finalized.

The testing centre in O'Leary is also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for people who have COVID-19 symptoms.

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on P.E.I. this week, bringing the current total of active cases to six. In total, the province has seen 120 cases since the pandemic began, but no hospitalizations or deaths.

Two charges laid in separate case

On another note, Morrison said one of two women diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week is being charged with two infractions of the Public Health Act in relation to a public exposure at Toys R Us in Charlottetown.

Both women had travelled within Atlantic Canada, and those doing so are supposed to be self-isolating upon their retiurn.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

