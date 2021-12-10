P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office plans COVID-19 briefing Friday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office will hold a briefing on the latest on COVID-19 on the Island Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Watch the announcement live here, or on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page.

Currently, P.E.I. has 49 active COVID-19 cases, the highest active case count recorded in the province since the pandemic was declared.

Morrison announced 10 new cases Thursday, six of which are still under investigation. Four of the cases have been linked to travel.

Thursday's announcement follows the confirmation of an omicron variant case in the province, and the imposition Friday of more stringent COVID-19 health measures, including a personal gathering limit of 20 people, a temporary ban on all sports tournaments, and a 20 people per table limit as well as more stringent masking measures at eating establishments.

The province has been experiencing a surge in cases since mid-November.

Similar to other jurisdictions, P.E.I. is seeing transmission of the virus occurring very quickly and with minimal contact, Morrison said.