175 more tests come back negative as P.E.I.'s COVID-19 total remains at 25

P.E.I. is not ready to ease up on restrictions due to COVID-19, but Dr. Heather Morrison said talks are beginning on what that might look like.

The Island has not had any new positive cases in the last five days, Morrison said in a briefing on Monday. The number of positive cases remains at 25. Morrison said 23 are considered recovered.

She said 175 negative results came back over the weekend. About 1,900 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

"What we are doing is making a difference, but we need to keep going," she said.

She said officials are regularly reviewing decisions, but it's difficult to put a timeline on when restrictions will end. She said decisions such as delaying the start of the recreational fishing season are not taken lightly.

"We're all facing challenges at this time. People are unable to work, children who are not at school and have not seen their friends, Islanders who cannot see their loved ones," she said.

"So for these reasons and many more including the recreational fishing season, we hope that we can make announcements and give direction about when we can make changes about some of those start dates."

She said the importation of cases from other provinces and countries remains a big concern, and officials want to make sure they can measure impacts from easing restrictions.

"The length of time it will take is heavily influenced by our adherence to the public health measures."

