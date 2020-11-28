P.E.I. government to give COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in a previously unscheduled briefing Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing can be viewed here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I.'s last case of COVID-19 was reported on Thursday, a man in his 20s who is a rotational worker and recently travelled to the Island from outside the Atlantic region.

P.E.I. has suspended participation in the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21.

The Island currently has five active cases, and there have been 73 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

More to come.