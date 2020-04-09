P.E.I. government announces new $750K fund for farmers during COVID-19 pandemic

The P.E.I. government has announced a new fund to help those in the agriculture sector negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson announced the $750,000 COVID strategic fund for agriculture at a 4 p.m. news briefing Thursday.

Thompson said the fund is supported by the Canadian agriculture partnership to help commodity groups and small processors through the pandemic.

"In a lot of ways, farming has built Prince Edward Island," Thompson said.

Thompson also said there will be enhancements to the farm student bursary by increasing the money paid to students who work in the industry this year.

"I hope this will be an incentive to help both our farming community and our high school and post-secondary services. There will also be job matching services that will help pair job seekers and farmers," he said.

Thompson said his department is still offering programs to those in the agriculture sector and is reviewing all programs to ensure they meet the pressing needs of the industry.

Minister of Transportation Steven Myers announced the start of recreational fishing season will be delayed till June 1.

At an earlier briefing Thursday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there were no new cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.